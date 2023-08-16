WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

State Police Investigating Home Invasion Shooting in Saginaw

By jonathan.dent
August 16, 2023 4:14PM EDT
source: Michigan State Police

A 77-year-old man is recovering after being shot in his home in Saginaw Tuesday night.

According to Michigan State Police, one or more suspects broke into the man’s home in the 200 block of Webber Street around 10:30 p.m. During the home invasion, the man was shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say no suspects are in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call the Saginaw Major Case Unit at (989) 759-1605 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

