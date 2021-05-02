State Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash
(source: MSP)
Five motorcycle crashes occurred Sunday afternoon in Saginaw County, one of them killed a northern Michigan woman.
At approximately 12:07 p.m. on Sunday Saginaw County Central Dispatch received a call reporting a single motorcycle crash on northbound I-75, north of King Road. Callers reported a female passenger was lying in the grass and was unresponsive. The
driver of the motorcycle had been traveling northbound in the right lane when traffic began to slow. The driver lost control of the motorcycle and ran off the right side of the roadway. The motorcycle was driven by a 55-year-old Cheboygan man. The passenger was a 42-year-old woman from Cheboygan. The passenger was transported to an area hospital by ambulance where she died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. The driver was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The driver and passenger were not wearing helmets. Alcohol is not a factor in this crash.
Michigan State Police troopers were assisted by MSP Third District Traffic Crash Reconstruction Team, Mobile Medical Response, Buena Vista Police Department, Buena Vista Fire Department and Bridgeport Fire Department.
This crash remains under investigation. Witnesses are asked to contact the Michigan State Police Tri-City Post at 989-495-5555.
Frankenmuth Police dealt with a motorcycle crash at 12955 Junction Road. Saginaw County Sheriff Deputies investigated crashes at M-81 and Vassar Road, Swan Creek and Center, and Tittabawassee and Hospital. No details were immediately available on those motorcycle crashes.