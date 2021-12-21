State Police Investigate Threats to Coleman Schools

A 17-year-old Coleman Community High School student is in the Bay County Juvenile Detention Facility for making a threat against the school over social media. State police initiated an investigation after a call to Midland County 911 Monday afternoon reporting possible threats directed at the high school. The suspect, who lives in Bay County, was arrested later.
Michigan State Police are urging parents to discuss with their children the importance of reporting suspicious activity to a trusted adult. Tips can be reported confidentially through OK2Say, by calling 8-555-OK2SAY or by texting OK2SAY. Crime Stoppers, which allows callers to stay anonymous, is an option as well bay calling 1-800-422-JAIL.
The Coleman Community High School incident is still under investigation, and witnesses with information are asked to contact the Michigan State Police Tri-City Post at 989-429-9065.