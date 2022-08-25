WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo
State Police Investigate Fatal Vehicle vs. Pedestrian Hit and Run

By Ann Williams
August 25, 2022 3:38PM EDT
(source: MSP)

Michigan State Police at the Mount Pleasant Post are investigating a fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian hit and run crash. It was reported Thursday morning on Weidman Road near Gilmore in Isabella County’s Denver Township.

State Police say a local resident found the body of an elderly woman on the edge of the road. They believe she was struck and killed by a vehicle. The victim’s name was not immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Mount Pleasant Post at 989-773-5951.

