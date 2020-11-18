State Police Investigate Carbon Monoxide Exposure
(source: Michigan State Police)
Three people are expected to recover after a carbon monoxide poisoning incident in Juniata Township. State Police from the Caro Post are investigating the incident, which happened Monday night at a home on W. Sanilac Road. The residents called 9-1-1 twice, because the first responders who arrived on the first call didn’t recognize the signs of carbon monoxide exposure and left the home. They came back after one of the residents collapsed and lost consciousness. State Police say the victims were all taken to the hospital. An initial investigation found the residents had been using a gas-powered generator outside their older mobile home that had lost power in the recent storms. The generator exhaust had been aimed directly underneath the mobile home. With the recent storms and power outages, State Police are reminding residents about the dangers of carbon monoxide and to take steps to prevent dangerous situations while using generators and heaters.
State Police say if you or someone you know has been exposed to carbon monoxide, get fresh air and see emergency medical care immediately. Symptoms include a dull headache, weakness, dizziness, nausea or vomiting, shortness of breath, confusion, blurred vision and/or loss of consciousness. Troopers also encourage all homeowners to protect their families by having a carbon monoxide detector in your home.
The Centers for Disease Control also provides tips to prevent carbon monoxide exposure on their website: https://www.cdc.gov/co/default.htm