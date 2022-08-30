State Police Investigate Aggravated Indecent Exposure

Alex James Dewald (source: Michigan State Police)

State Police at the Caro Post investigated an indecent exposure complaint that happened outside the Rocket Bowling Bar & Grill in Reese on Sunday August 21. About 8:25 p.m., troopers responded to a report of a man exposing and fondling himself in public. A passerby had seen the man from a nearby business.

Troopers were able to identify and arrest the suspect, 74-year-old Alex James Dewald of Fairgrove. He’s charged with Aggravated Indecent Exposure. He was arraigned the next day and issued a $4,000 recognizance bond.

State Police are investigating to determine if there are any other incidents. Anyone with information should call Trooper Cory Bradley at the Caro State Police Post, 989-414-0144or Crime Stoppers, 1-800-422-JAIL (5245).