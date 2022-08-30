State Police Investigate After Body of Missing Girl Found in Saginaw

(source: MSP)

Michigan State Police were in the area of S.12th Street and Annesley in Saginaw Tuesday, where the body of a young girl was been found after she was reported missing from a home in the 300 block of S. 12th shortly after 6:00 a.m..

The Michigan State Police Crime Lab was called in after the body was found in a vacant lot and several streets were block off as evidence was being collected. The girl’s name and age were not immediately released. We’ll have an update when more information is available.