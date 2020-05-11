State Police Detective Dies Suddenly
(source: Michigan State Police)
A Michigan State Police detective died Saturday, May 9.
37-year-old Detective Trooper Justin Matinkhah was diagnosed with leukemia in 2017, losing his leg during the battle with cancer, but had been in remission for more than two years. On Monday, May 4, Matinkhah collapsed at his home from a sudden heart attack. He was taken to the University of Michigan hospital in Ann Arbor, where he suffered a second heart attack Saturday morning.
Matinkhah was a member of the Bay Area Narcotics Enforcement Team. He is survived by his wife and two children.
A Go Fund Me page is available to support the family.