State Police Arrest Bay County Home Invasion Suspect

A home invasion suspect is in the Bay County Jail facing multiple felony charges. State Police at the Tri-City post responded to a home invasion reported shortly after 6:00 Friday morning, in the 3000 block of 8 Mile Road in Auburn. Preliminary information indicated the suspect may have been involved in other home invasions overnight in Midland and Bay Counties and that he was driving a vehicle stolen during one of those crimes.
The stolen vehicle was located crashed on Wilder Road near 8 Mile, not long after troopers spoke with the victim. An extensive search of the area was conducted utilizing the MSP Aviation Unit, MSP Canine Teams, and with assistance from Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies. A short time later, a citizen called 911 to report a man believed to be the home invasion suspect was walking down the road in the area. Troopers and deputies responded and took him into custody without incident.
The suspect complained of injuries sustained during the crash and was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment before he was jailed. The incident is still under investigation as well as other related incidents in Bay and Midland Counties.