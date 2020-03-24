State Parks Campgrounds Closed, Trails Open
A group of people takes a walk through the Eagle Ridge project area, located east of Midland in Midland County. (source: Michigan DNR)
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has closed all state park campgrounds, overnight lodging facilities and shelters in the wake of the viral outbreak and Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s Stay Home order now through at least April 13.
However, the parks and recreation areas themselves will remain open to give residents an opportunity to get outdoors, provided visitors observe safe social distancing practices, maintaining at least six feet between each person in all areas of the parks.
The DNR will not be able to honor camping reservations for dates between March 23 and April 13. Reservations for that time frame will automatically be canceled. Those reservation holders will receive full refunds, including the reservation fee paid at the time reservations were made. No cancellation/modification fees will be charged.
Reservation holders will receive email notifications once cancellations are processed. Refunds will be applied to the original payment method.
For questions about reservation cancellations, call (800) 447-2757.