State of the Bay to Focus on Dam Updates and Flood Study

Saginaw Bay (source: U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service)

The Saginaw Bay Watershed Initiative Network (WIN) will host its biennial State of the Bay conference on September 22 at the Doubletree Hotel and Conference Center in Bay City.

The conference showcases the Saginaw Bay and the work to protect, restore and conserve the watershed. This year, WIN has invited the Midland Business Alliance Advisory Committee on Infrastructure to speak on the group’s current progress toward the mission of reducing the frequency and severity of flooding and increasing resiliency. The group is working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on a flood study, while also working locally with an engineering firm to identify projects that can lessen the damaging effects of flooding.

More information about the WIN conference is online at stateofthebay2022.org.