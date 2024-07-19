State of the Bay Early Registration

Early registration is open for the State of the Bay conference to be held in Bay City on September 26.

State of the Bay is the primary gathering of professionals and the public that are working in partnership to promote, guide and implement restoration and conservation projects across the region. Further, these partners are working to more closely align regional and local economies to the Saginaw Bay and its 7,000 miles of streams and rivers.

This year’s conference will follow the agenda of previous events by providing educational sessions, networking opportunities, topic-specific breakouts and more. Registration is open at the Early Bird rate of $50 until August 15, after which it increases to $60. To register or for more information, visit stateofthebay2024.org.