State of Emergency Declared for Iosco County
WSGW file photo (source: Alpha Media)
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has included Iosco County in a disaster declaration spanning Midland, Gladwin, Saginaw and Arenac counties.
While not impacted by the breach of the Sanford and Edenville dams, Iosco County also experienced heavy rainfall during last week’s storm, creating flood conditions in several areas. A local state of emergency was declared, opening the way for the governor to declare a the county a disaster area.
In Whitmer’s declaration, she says the county doesn’t have the resources to respond to the flooding under current conditions. Iosco County has taken steps in activating disaster response and recovery operations, evacuating and providing shelter to affected residents and issuing emergency public information.