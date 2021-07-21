State Legislators Repeal Law that Allowed Whitmer Lockdowns

The Michigan House has voted to repeal the Emergency Powers of the Governor Act, in place since 1945. The law gave Gov. Gretchen Whitmer power to issue broad emergency restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Senate approved the bill last week. Republicans hold the majority in the Michigan Legislature, and wanted to be consulted on those emergency decisions.
The citizens’ group Unlock Michigan initiated the measure with a petition drive, which means Whitmer will not able to veto the the legislation.
There is still another law place that allows the governor to declare an emergency for no longer than 28 days without legislative approval. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services also still has authority to make public health orders through the Public Health Code.