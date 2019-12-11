State Lawmakers Reach Agreement To Restore Budget Cuts
Governor Gretchen Whitmer and state lawmakers appear to have an agreement to restore some budget items vetoed by the governor.
Michigan Association of Counties Executive Director Steve Currie tells Bay County Commissioners the nearly $55 million will benefit the state’s 83 counties. He told Bay County commissioners, Tuesday, December 10, the governor and legislators will restore money for jail operating costs, secondary road patrols and payments in lieu of taxes for state owned property in counties. Final votes on the restoration of the funding are expected before the end of this week.
Currie said the MAC is waiting for a report next month from the PEW Charitable Trust on the growth in the number of prisoners and increase in the cost to operate county jails. Currie said one high cost is a majority of inmates have mental heath or substance abuse issues.