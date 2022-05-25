State Invests in Semiconductor Job Training

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation have announced Michigan Strategic Fund (MSF) approval of support for a new semiconductor technician apprenticeship program intended to strengthen the pipeline of the semiconductor workforce.
The MSF also approved $1.5 million in CARES grant funding to be used to plan and develop the program. The Semiconductor Career and Apprenticeship Network (SCAN) Program grant will provide the funding to the SEMI Foundation, an arm of the global microelectronics industry association SEMI. The SEMI Foundation implement the SCAN program in two phases: Phase 1 will focus on the workforce ecosystem by engaging key microelectronics employer partners, end users in the auto and manufacturing space, educational partners and key workforce development partners. Phase 2 will focus on customization through conducting extensive discovery and focus groups with employers to confirm job roles, skills and competencies needed to successfully build and diversify a robust and knowledgeable incoming workforce.