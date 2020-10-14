State House Passes Annette Glenn’s Whistleblower Bill
Rep. Annette Glenn, R-Midland (source: MI House Republicans)
Legislation sponsored by State Representative Annette Glenn heads to the Senate after being passed by the House early Wednesday, October 14.
House Bill 5981 would establish a state employee ombudsman to investigate and evaluate reports of suspected misconduct. The ombudsman could start an investigation based on his or her own initiative or if tipped off by a state employee whistleblower. They would establish procedures for receiving and processing complaints, conducting investigations, holding hearings, and reporting findings of investigations.
Glenn says similar legislation was passed by both state chambers but vetoed by the governor earlier this year. The new bill passed 99-2 in the House.