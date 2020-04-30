      Weather Alert

State Health Officials Update COVID-19 Data

Ann Williams
Apr 30, 2020 @ 4:24pm
Michigan health officials have reported 980 new cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday, and 119 deaths. The total number of cases in the state since the outbreak began is 41,379.  The number of deaths statewide from coronavirus is 3,789.

Saginaw County has had 664 cases of COVID-19 so far, and 59 people have died. There have been 143 cases and 4 deaths on Bay County, and 61 cases and 5 deaths in Midland County.

For a complete look at  county-by-county and other data on COVID-19 in Michigan, visit the state website:

https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/0,9753,7-406-98163_98173—,00.html

