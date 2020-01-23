State Grant to Help Fix Bay City’s Marquette Ave.
source: Alpha Media Image Library
Bay City’s Marquette Avenue will benefit from a $375,000 Transportation Economic Development Fund Grant from the state. Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the Michigan Department of Transportation grant Thursday, along with another of the same amount
for Cuttle Rd. in the city of Marysville.
“Fixing Michigan’s roads will help us keep families safe, attract businesses, and grow our economy,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “I’m proud that we’re rolling up our sleeves and getting to work in Bay City and Marysville, and I will continue working hard to ensure every Michigander can drive to work and drop their kids at school safely, without blowing a tire or cracking a windshield.”
Marquette Avenue in Bay City is an important truck route connecting ports at the Independence and Liberty bridges to the rest of the
city. It’s the only north-south heavy truck route west of the Saginaw River in the northern part of Bay City. High traffic volume has caused the road to deteriorate. To preserve Marquette Avenue ‘s all-season capabilities, Bay City will mill and overlay the road from Hart Street to Transit Street.
Total cost of the project is just over $630,000. Bay City will pay just over $255,000.