State Grant Money To Help Build New Bathhouse At Pinconning Park
Bay County Director of Recreation and Facilities Cristen Gignac. Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.
Bay County has been awarded an $84,000 state grant to build a bathhouse in the day use area of Pinconning Park.
County Director of Recreation and Facilities Cristen Gignac says the bathhouse is needed because of increased park usage. Gignac hopes the ADA accessible facility which will have four bathroom stalls including two with showers can be built sometime in 2020, thanks to between $20,000 and $25,000 of in-kind County labor.
Gignac informed the County Board of Commissioners Tuesday about receipt of the grant which had been applied for last spring.