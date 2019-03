Education and outreach related to Michigan’s medical marijuana program are among the objectives of a nearly $44,000 state grant provided to Bay County’s Health Department.

Health Director Joel Strasz says information will be aimed primarily at adults, but

also school age groups as well. Strasz warned that today’s pot is far more potent than the marijuana grown 20 or 30 years ago. That means people need to be careful even if

they’re smoking to relieve pain or for other medically related purposes.