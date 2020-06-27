State Experiencing 9-1-1 Outages
(Alpha Media file photo)
The state is currently experiencing issues with its 9-1-1 system.
Recent reports from local central dispatch services say the system is dealing with intermittent outages. Residents in Bay, Saginaw and Midland counties who have emergencies will need to call the regular dispatch numbers if they cant get through to 9-1-1.
The number for Midland County is (989) 839-6466. Bay County is (989) 892-9551 and Saginaw County is (989) 797-4580.
Saginaw County had reported their system was up and running again after 5:00 p.m. June 26, but around 9:30 p.m. another report came in saying they were still having problems.