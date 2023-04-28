Start of Liberty Bridge Tolling Delayed

Drivers will be able to cross Bay City’s Liberty Bridge for free, at least for now.

Tolling was originally expected to begin in April. That date was pushed back to May earlier this year, but on Friday Bay City Bridge Partners announced the timeline has been pushed back even further.

The organization says there will be an announcement at least 2 weeks prior to tolling beginning on Liberty. Bay City Bridge Partners also announced newly expanded Customer Service Center hours on Wednesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. with no closures, as well as a Customer Service Hotline available from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays at (855) 648-4330. More information can be found at BayCityBridgePartners.com.