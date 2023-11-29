STARS to Offer Free Rides to and from Saginaw Symphony Performances
Saginaw’s STARS bus system and the Saginaw Bay Symphony Orchestra have partnered to offer free rides for city residents to and from symphony performances.
Riders can use STARS Route 7 to get to the Temple Theater for a performance, and vehicles will be available after to provide safe, convenient, and complimentary rides home. This builds on a program launched by the SBSO in 2020, ‘Share the Seat, Share the Experience,’ which distributes free tickets through community non-profits giving Saginaw residents with financial barriers an opportunity to attend. Any organization interested in this program can contact SBSO Executive Director Cameron Massey at [email protected].
The next SBSO performances will be held December 12, February 3, March 30 and April 27.