STARS Suspends Fixed Routes
Starting Tuesday, March 24, STARS bus system in Saginaw is suspending all fixed route services.
The closure comes after Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s Stay Home order Monday, March 23. Dial-A-Ride services are still available for purely essential trips like getting health professionals and other essential workers to their jobs, medically necessary trips or for groceries.
The bus system will not mix trips and will offer only one ride at a time, disinfecting each bus between trips. STARS Pigeon Express is still in operation. A number of layoffs are expected.
The fixed route suspension will remain in effect until at least April 13.
Dial-A-Ride hours are Monday- Friday from 5:55 a.m. to 8:55 p.m. and Saturdays from 7:55 a.m. to 1:55 p.m. To schedule a ride, call (989) 753-9526. STARS asks to only call if its absolutely necessary.