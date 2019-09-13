STARS Riders Say More Bus Shelters Needed
Attendees to the annual Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services or STARS public hearing at Saginaw City Hall Thursday say the bus system needs more shelters to protect riders from the elements.
STARS Executive Director Glenn Steffens says suggested locations include the Kroger on State in Saginaw Township plus the new Delta College satellite campus in downtown Saginaw.
Steffens who also presented information about routes and passenger loads says STARS will make every effort to implement that public in-put.