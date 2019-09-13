      Weather Alert

STARS Riders Say More Bus Shelters Needed

John Hall
Sep 12, 2019 @ 10:49pm
Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.

Attendees to the annual Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services or STARS public hearing at Saginaw City Hall Thursday say the bus system needs more shelters to protect riders from the elements.

STARS Executive Director Glenn Steffens says suggested locations include the Kroger on State in Saginaw Township plus the new Delta College satellite campus in downtown Saginaw.

Steffens who also presented information about routes and passenger loads says STARS will make every effort to implement that public in-put.

 

Popular Posts
Bay County Crash Kills Two People, Injures Two Others
Listen to the Mrs.
100.5 and 790 NewsRadio WSGW and WSGW.COM: Programming Changes
River Roar Returning to Bay City
Rock the Hill to Rock Bay City This Summer
Sports News