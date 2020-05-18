STARS Resumes Pigeon Express
The Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services restarted its Pigeon express Service Sunday, May 17.
The Pigeon Express provides daily transportation for workers to Blue Diamond Steel and Huron Metal Casting in Pigeon. As of Sunday, STARS has resumed departures Sunday night through Friday night at 5:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 9:30 p.m.
STARS has started new rules to protect drivers and passengers. Riders must always use provided hand sanitizer when boarding and wear a face covering while on the bus. All passengers are asked to be patient when boarding and deboarding for social distancing.
STARS staff members will check passenger temperatures with non-contact devices as well as screen passengers for other COVID-19 symptoms. Those showing symptoms may not board and are asked to isolate. Passengers refusing to follow the new rules will be refused future services.
STARS has installed hand sanitizer dispensers, has masks available for riders, and has installed plastic barriers in between passenger rows as well as around the driver.
More information regarding STARS COVID-19 response measures can be found at the STARS website.