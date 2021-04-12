STARS Reducing Service Hours Due to COVID Spike
(WSGW file photo)
Effective Tuesday, April 13, STARS week-day Mainline Bus and Lift services will end at 7:00 p.m.. This includes bus routes and LIFT service for seniors and disabled riders. LIFT service will end on Saturdays at 4:00 p.m. Pigeon Express service will remain unchanged.
STARS announcement said the service changes are necessary due to decreased staffing levels related to COVID quarantine and spread. They are in effect until further notice.
“Some people are getting too comfortable knowing that vaccines are on the way,” said Executive Director Glenn Steffens, adding, “The primary reason that we don’t have enough bodies for the buses is exposure due to multi-household gatherings, which is unfortunate. Please do your part and get vaccinated, but don’t celebrate early! And call STARS if you need help safely getting to a vaccine site.”
STARS reminds Saginaw residents that bus route and LIFT services are available to help transport Saginaw residents to all major vaccine distribution sites. All STARS bus services remain fare-free.