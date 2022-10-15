WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

STARS offers 30-day passes

By Denyse Shannon
October 15, 2022 11:00AM EDT
Starting Monday, October 17th, STARS will start selling 30-day bus passes. Purchases can be made using cash or credit card at the customer service window. Passes are $40 for the general public and $20 for disabled and senior riders.

While STARS continues to  work on a smartphone app and smart-card technology, they’re asking for the public’s patience. These services will make routing, paying, and riding easier, but will take time to implement. 

Watch the STARS website (www.saginaw-stars.com) and facebook page for more information.

