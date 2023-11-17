STARS Makes Changes to Routes

STARS changes will beginning November 20 th. STARS will make bus schedule changes weekdays in the mornings between 5am to 8am and in the evenings between 6pm and 9pm.

The following routes will run Monday through Friday PEAK HOURS, 8AM to 6PM Route 1, Route 2, Route 3, Route 4, Route 5, Route 6, Route 7, Route 8, Route 9, Route 11.

The following routes will run Monday through Friday OFF-PEAK HOURS, 5AM-8AM and 6PM-9PM: Route 1, Route3, Route 4/2, Route 5, Route 6, Route 7/8, Route 9. The weekend will go unchanged.

For more information on STARS, to contact them and lean that routes you can use visit. Saginaw-Stars.com