STARS Looks to Redevelop Saginaw’s Potter Street Train Station

News Desk
Mar 17, 2022 @ 8:18am

The Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services (STARS) is hoping to restore an old Saginaw train station with funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The Potter Street Station was last used in 1986 and has sat vacant since then, falling into disreapair over the years. STARS officials have asked the city of Saginaw to consider using ARPA funds for the building’s restoration, which would eventually become a transportation hub for the city. Restoring the building will not be cheap, however. A feasibility study, which would need to be completed before any other action, would cost around $200,000 on its own.

STARS is also purchasing surrounding lots from the county land bank, private owners and the Potterville Street Preservation Corporation in anticipation of redeveloping the site.

