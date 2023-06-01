STARS Hosts Job Fair with Community Partners

Saginaw area residents looking for work have an opportunity to interact with several employers at STARS downtown transit plaza Thursday.

The organization, as well as many of its community partners, will have information on a variety of positions to be filled. STARS Executive Director Glenn Steffens spoke with Art Lewis.

“Hemlock Semiconducter, Blue Diamond Steel, Huron Castings, Francis Ray Academy, Delta College is going to be out there,” said Steffens. “We’ll also have our buddies at PartnerShift, a local job resource network as well.”

Steffens says transportation is often seen as one of the biggest barriers to employment in Saginaw, and by joining in the job fair with existing partners, STARS can show that there are employment and education opportunities with transportation already available. The job fair runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.