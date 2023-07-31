WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

STARS Hosting Job Fair

By News Desk
July 31, 2023 5:30AM EDT
Share
STARS Hosting Job Fair
(Getty Images)

STARS bus system in Saginaw and several of its community partners will host a job and education fair Tuesday from 10:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. at the STARS Plaza at 615 Johnson Street.

All residents seeking employment or education opportunities are encouraged to stop in and apply. In addition to STARS hiring, the fair will also include Francis Reh Academy, Hemlock Semiconductor, Great Lakes Bay Health Centers, Saginaw County CAC, Saginaw Covenant Academy, the Brockway Road Walmart and Youth Protection Council.

Candidates will be invited to fill out job applications on-site and even have possible on-site interviews.

Popular Stories

1

Four Vehicles and a Semi Crash on US-10
2

Ogemaw County Woman Killed in Saginaw Crash
3

Five People Hospitalized Following Multi-Vehicle Crash on US-10
4

Smoke Detector Saves Family from St. Charles House Fire
5

Crime Stoppers Looking for Information on Two Homicides