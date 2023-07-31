STARS Hosting Job Fair

STARS bus system in Saginaw and several of its community partners will host a job and education fair Tuesday from 10:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. at the STARS Plaza at 615 Johnson Street.

All residents seeking employment or education opportunities are encouraged to stop in and apply. In addition to STARS hiring, the fair will also include Francis Reh Academy, Hemlock Semiconductor, Great Lakes Bay Health Centers, Saginaw County CAC, Saginaw Covenant Academy, the Brockway Road Walmart and Youth Protection Council.

Candidates will be invited to fill out job applications on-site and even have possible on-site interviews.