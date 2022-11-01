STARS Giving Free Rides on Election Day

(WSGW file photo)

The Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services or STARS bus system is offering free rides to the polls on Election day.

All STARS fixed route services will be free on Election Day only, STARS Fixed Routes will run until 9:00 P.M. so that all voters have a ride home after the polls close. Voters aged 60 and over and gold card holders can ride STARS LIFT for free to vote. Vote early at the Saginaw City Clerk’s Office from Tuesday, November 1st to Monday, November 7th. Or vote in person on Election Day. To schedule your free LIFT ride to vote, call STARS LIFT at (989)753-9526 Monday through Friday between 9:00 A.M. and 3:00 P.M. Rides must be scheduled at least one business day in advance.

Voters unable to use bus routes or STARS LIFT can use STARS Rides to Wellness for free round trips to their polling location on Election Day. This offer is available only for voters who cannot access their polling location by STARS bus routes or STARS LIFT. These rides can be scheduled at least one business day in advance by calling (844) 532-7433.