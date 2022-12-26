STARS Funding Boost to Upgrade Fleet

(WSGW file photo)

As part of the federal budget passed Friday, STARS bus system in Saginaw will receive $4 million to be used toward the purchase of 10 large transit buses.

The funding will allow STARS to improve much needed transportation services, allowing riders better access to medical and mental healthcare, education and jobs. The current STARS fleet of 43 full size buses was purchased used or refurbished to extend their use. In 2019, STARS was awarded a discretionary grant to fund vehicle replacements along with facility and security updates. That grant funded eight buses currently being manufactured in California which will be the first “new” full-size transit buses for STARS since 2010.

Combined withnew funding, half of STARS bus route fleet will be replaced with more efficient and comfortable vehicles by 2024.