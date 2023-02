Starting February 20, the Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services (STARS) bus route hours will be extended to Monday through Friday from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

STARS Executive Director Glenn Steffens says now that staff and vehicle levels have increased and stabilized, weekday hours will be extended back to pre-pandemic levels. He says they aren’t quite able to return to Saturday service yet, but are working towards it.