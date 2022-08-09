WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo
STARS Delaying Bus Fare Rollout

By Ann Williams
August 9, 2022 6:23PM EDT
Saginaw’s bus system STARS has announced it’s postponing plans to restart bus fares until October 1.

“We’ve encountered the same challenges as many businesses and had to tap the brakes, because it’s important this go smoothly,” said Glenn Steffens, STARS Executive Director, adding, “When the fares do return on October 1, we plan to have it at a reduced rate to help our riders as much as possible.”

STARS had originally planned to restart fares September 1. The system paused fares during pandemic, and will be restarting them at a reduced rate temporarily.

 

