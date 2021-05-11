      Weather Alert

STARS Closing Saturdays Due to Worker Shortages

Ann Williams
May 11, 2021 @ 5:11pm
Starting this coming Saturday, May 15, Saginaw’s STARS bus system is temporarily closing Saturday LIFT services due to worker shortages.

Executive Director Glenn Steffens said “The pandemic has wreaked havoc with the workforce, “If you are interested in starting a career as a bus operator, mobility chauffeur, mechanic, part-time dispatcher or garage technician, please look for more information on our website. STARS offers a safe work environment, competitive pay, excellent benefits and a pension.”  https://saginaw-stars.com/about/careers-at-stars/

 

