STARS Buses Use Air Cleaning Technology to Kill Viruses
(WSGW file photo)
STARS has installed new ultraviolet light air cleaning units on every bus, which quickly filters and kills viruses including Covid-19.
To ensure the best effectiveness of this new safety tool, STARS is removing the vinyl barriers between seats on buses.
“We are thankful for CARES Act funding has allowed us to invest in this incredible technology. These air cleaning units will circulate and clean all air on the bus within minutes, allowing our vehicles to be safer than ever. The barriers are coming down, but the buses are even safer,” said Executive Director Glenn Steffens.
For the latest service information and safety precautions, visit www.saginaw-stars.com.