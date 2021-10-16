STARS Buses Treated for Bedbugs

Officials with Saginaw’s STARS bus system spent Friday morning treating buses for bed bugs.
STARS Executive Director Glenn Steffens said the fleet of 60-buses was ordered to be disinfected, sprayed, and treated for the bugs after several passengers from an infested apartment complex along the pickup-route contaminated three of the vehicles.
Steffens said the first contaminated bus was discovered and treated Thursday, but When bed bugs were discovered in two more, all active buses were pulled off their routes around 9am Friday for cleaning.
Alternative vehicles were available to transport passengers waiting for rides home, and the buses resumed their normal routes by Friday mid-afternoon.
STARS says it has removed stops to the infested apartment from its route until it has proven to have been treated as well.