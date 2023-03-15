STARS Adds Hemlock Semiconductor Route

Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services has begun a new route to Hemlock Semiconductor.

The HSC Silicon Express, provides round-trip service to the STARS headquarters on Johnson Street, the Ricker Center in Buena Vista Township, the Walmart parking lot on State Street, and finally ending at Hemlock Semiconductor. Tickets for the route are 5 dollars each way for the public, and HSC is assisting employees with bus fare.

Busses will go out for the route from STARS Plaza at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. every day of the week.