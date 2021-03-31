Star Wars announces trans non-binary Jedi on Trans Day of Visibility

As people around the world celebrate the transgender and non-binary people in their lives on Wednesday for International Transgender Day of Visibility, Lucasfilm highlighted the importance of diversity and representation — even in a galaxy that’s far, far away.

The production company debuted a new cover for Marvel’s “Star Wars: The High Republic” comic series on Instagram, featuring two recently announced Jedi, a pair of twins, who are trans and non-binary. The cover will be used for the series’ sixth issue, which is set to be released on June 30.

“In honor of #TransDayofVisibility we’re proud to unveil and exclusive cover highlighting Terec and Ceret, trans non-binary Jedi, currently featured in Marvel’s The High Republic comic,” the “Star Wars” account said. “We support trans lives and we are passionate and committed to broadening our representation in a galaxy far far [a]way.”

Cavan Scott, the writer of the comic series in which the two characters are featured, confirmed the characters’ non-binary identities on Twitter in March. While this is the first series cover featuring the two characters by themselves, the pair were also highlighted in a variant cover for issue No. 2.

Javier Garrón, who helped create the cover, tweeted on Wednesday that it was a “huge honor” to be able to bring the characters to life.

Lucasfilm launched “Star Wars: The High Republic” in January. The series takes place roughly 200 years before “Star Wars: The Phantom Menace,” when, according to Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, the Jedi are “in their prime.” The High Republic publishing campaign contains novels and comic books for different age levels.

Trans Day of Visibility this year comes amid a surge of legislative actions that seek to revoke access to health care resources, educational opportunities and protections for transgender individuals, particularly youth. More than 20 states have proposed restrictions on athletics or gender-confirming health care for children and teens this year, despite President Joe Biden’s executive order that bans gender identity discrimination.