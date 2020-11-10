      Weather Alert

Star QB among 4 players added to Steelers' COVID-19 list

News Desk
Nov 10, 2020 @ 4:38pm

▶ Watch Video: NFL Update: Several teams battle for No. 1 seed in NFC

The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed four more players on their Reserve/COVID-19 list, including star quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. He along with Jerald Hawkins, Jaylen Samuels and Vince Williams will need to isolate for five days and pass coronavirus tests throughout the week in order to be considered to play against the Cincinnati Bengals next weekend.

They will only be allowed to attended virtual meetings, and must stay away from the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

Tight end Vance McDonald was placed on the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list Monday afternoon.

Roethlisberger and the other teammates were deemed to have “high risk” close contact with McDonald. They’re eligible to return to facility Saturday, provided they test negative and have no symptoms.

Roethlisberger has thrown 18 touchdowns this season and the 8-0 Steelers are the only undefeated team in the NFL.

Popular Posts
Election Results for Saginaw, Bay, Midland, Tuscola Counties
Horn Pleased to See Burden on Restaurants Eased, DHHS Orders Clarified
Incumbent Moolenaar Retains Seat
Bridgeport Man Faces Possible Jail Time for Online Child Porn
Governor Ask State Legislature for Mask Mandate Law
Sports News