Star QB among 4 players added to Steelers' COVID-19 list

▶ Watch Video: NFL Update: Several teams battle for No. 1 seed in NFC

The Pittsburgh Steelers have placed four more players on their Reserve/COVID-19 list, including star quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. He along with Jerald Hawkins, Jaylen Samuels and Vince Williams will need to isolate for five days and pass coronavirus tests throughout the week in order to be considered to play against the Cincinnati Bengals next weekend.

We have placed QB Ben Roethlisberger, OL Jerald Hawkins, RB Jaylen Samuels, and LB Vince Williams on the Reserve/COVID-19 List.https://t.co/slWaWb7gnf — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 10, 2020

They will only be allowed to attended virtual meetings, and must stay away from the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

Tight end Vance McDonald was placed on the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list Monday afternoon.

Roethlisberger and the other teammates were deemed to have “high risk” close contact with McDonald. They’re eligible to return to facility Saturday, provided they test negative and have no symptoms.

Roethlisberger has thrown 18 touchdowns this season and the 8-0 Steelers are the only undefeated team in the NFL.