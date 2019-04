A suspect was arrested following a standoff with police Sunday, April 14 in Genesee County.

State police troopers were dispatched to the 12,000 block of Lake Rd. in Forest Township around 7:15 p.m. for a report of a barricaded gunman. It isn’t known how long the standoff lasted, but the suspect was arrested with no injuries. Lake Rd. was closed between Washburn and North Henderson during the incident. No evacuations were necessary.