Standish Eagle Bay Marina Closing
(Alpha Media file photo)
The Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe is closing its Eagle Bay Marina in Standish.
The announcement came Thursday, September 3 as the tribe examines more environmentally friendly uses for the site with a desire to return it to a more natural state. The marina held several amenities, including floating docks, restrooms and showers, an on-site store and more. The tribe expressed thanks to the employees and customers of the marina, saying they strove to make everyone’s experience enjoyable, that made even the newest customer feel like family.
The marina is a launch point for emergency and rescue craft onto the Saginaw Bay. There are no plans to change the boat launch at this time.