Standish Battery Installation Fire Causes Shelter in Place, No Adverse Conditions Found
(Alpha Media file photo)
A Consumers Energy battery installation in Standish caught fire Monday, April 19, prompting a shelter in place order for about four hours.
The fire began around 3:00 p.m. at the location in the 400 block of Washington St. when a worker noticed sparks coming from a battery container. The order was issued for a half mile radius to the east, north and south due to potentially toxic fumes from the lithium ion batteries.
The fire was contained to only one container. HAZMAT teams were brought in to assess the situation and determined there was no danger to the air or surrounding area. The shelter in place order was lifted around 7:00 p.m. No injuries were reported.