Stacey Abrams romance novels will be reissued next year

Stacey Abrams in 2019. Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty

Berkley Publishing Group, an imprint of Penguin Random House, will reissue three romance novels from Stacey Abrams that have been out of print for years.

Abrams, 47, who is best known for her work fighting voter suppression, wrote the three romance novels in the 2000s, “Rules of Engagement,” “The Art of Desire” and “Power of Persuasion,” under the pen name Selena Montgomery.

Abrams explained the pen name in a 2019 interview on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” Her editors advised her to use a pen name because her editors were concerned readers would be less likely to pick up her books if they searched her name online and found her academic works.

Berkley acquired the novels this year and will begin to publish them in 2022. Abrams’ popularity has caused resellers to drive up the prices for copies of the novels. One used copy of “The Art of Desire” is listed on Amazon for $604.99.

“As my first novels, they remain incredibly special to me,” Abrams said in a statement. “The characters and their adventures are what I’d wished to read as a young Black woman – stories that showcase women of color as nuanced, determined, and exciting. As Selena and as Stacey, I am proud to be a part of the romance writing community and excited that Berkley is reintroducing these stories for new readers and faithful fans.”

For those unwilling to wait for the reissue, Abrams’ first political thriller “While Justice Sleeps,” will debut May 11.

“You can definitely see Stacey Abrams, the political leader, in these books, in terms of how everyone is very eager and willing to serve their country in whatever capacity they can, but not without personal sacrifice,” Cindy Hwang, Berkley’s editorial director, told NPR.

CBS TV Studios will reportedly adopt Abram’s romance novel “Never Tell” for television. Abrams will serve as executive producer for the drama.