Stabbing Leads to Arrest of Mt. Pleasant Woman

Michael Percha
Aug 11, 2020 @ 7:53am
source: Alpha Media Image Library

A man stabbed in Isabella County Thursday, August 6 drove to Kentucky before seeking treatment.

Police in Mt. Pleasant say they received a report of a stolen vehicle Thursday from Coe Township. A woman claimed her 43-year-old boyfriend attacked her and stole her car. As the investigation progressed, police in Elizabethtown, Kentucky found the man had checked himself into a hospital with life threatening stab wounds to his back after he visited relatives. They car was discovered in a nearby Wendy’s parking lot.

Police arrested the woman Friday on assault charges. It isn’t known if the man will face any charges.

