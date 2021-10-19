Stabbing Charges Lead to Prison Time for Mt. Pleasant Man

A man involved in a stabbing near Central Michigan University last year has been sentenced to up to five years in prison.
20-year-old Octayvious Sanchez-Lewis was charged with assault with intent to commit great bodily harm less than murder. Sanchez-Lewis was at the Wayside Central Bar in Mt. Pleasant when he stabbed three people on February 20, 2020. One of the victims was nearly killed, one required surgery on their hand and the third only received minor wounds. Sanchez-Lewis pleaded no contest to the charges in exchange for the prosecution dropping charges of assault with intent to commit murder.
Sanchez-Lewis was also sentenced in a separate case on larceny charges for not paying for electronic items from two women. The prison sentences will run concurrently.