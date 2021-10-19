      Weather Alert

Stabbing Charges Lead to Prison Time for Mt. Pleasant Man

Michael Percha
Oct 19, 2021 @ 9:00am
(Alpha Media file photo)

A man involved in a stabbing near Central Michigan University last year has been sentenced to up to five years in prison.

20-year-old Octayvious Sanchez-Lewis was charged with assault with intent to commit great bodily harm less than murder. Sanchez-Lewis was at the Wayside Central Bar in Mt. Pleasant when he stabbed three people on February 20, 2020. One of the victims was nearly killed, one required surgery on their hand and the third only received minor wounds. Sanchez-Lewis pleaded no contest to the charges in exchange for the prosecution dropping charges of assault with intent to commit murder.

Sanchez-Lewis was also sentenced in a separate case on larceny charges for not paying for electronic items from two women. The prison sentences will run concurrently.

Popular Posts
Man Hospitalized After Saginaw Township Crash
Two Men Arrested Following Shooting at Internet Cafe
Police Investigating Saginaw Shooting
Birch Run Twp. Man Dead After Fire, Car Missing
Saginaw Given $4.5M to Replace Lead Service Lines
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On