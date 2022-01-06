      Weather Alert

Stabbing at Bay City Central HS Leads to Arrest of Student

Ric Antonio
Jan 6, 2022 @ 2:30pm
Bay City Central High School (Photo- Bay City Central High School Athletics Website; baycitycentralathletics.bigteams.com)

One student is in custody and another is being treated for minor injuries after being stabbed in fight at Bay City Central High School earlier today.

The Bay City Department of Public Safety says around 9:15 am, school staff broke up a fight in a second-floor bathroom between a 19-year-old student who reportedly stabbed another 16-year-old student twice in the head with a small folding knife resulting in minor facial injuries and a cut on the hand.

Police say the two are related to each other and the incident appeared to be related to another outside incident.

The student suspect is being held in the Bay County Jail after a school resource officer arrested him without incident.

Popular Posts
Suspect Sought In Robbery And Shooting of Store Clerk
Flint Man Dies in Garage Fire
Police Ask For Public Help In Finding Shooting Suspect
Reward Increased For Arrest Lead On Saginaw Shooter
Woman Sentenced in the Deaths of Her Mother, Another Woman
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On